1/1
Marion Ann Irwin
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Irwin, Marion Ann WESTERLO Marion Ann Irwin, 80, born on May 16, 1940, to Alford Smith and Bernice Morawski, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on August 26, 2020. The Westerlo native was a beloved matriarch, known for her spirited personality and the love for her dog, Pongo, and cat, Baby. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and being around family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband the late David R. Irwin; father, Alford Smith; mother Bernice Morawski; sister, Elizabeth Beattie-King; brother Hank Smith; and daughters, Debbi Beattie-Perez and Donna Beattie-Maxwell. Marion is survived by her longtime companion Buddy Fiegel; and brother Alford Smith (Carol). Her legacy lives on with her sons, Kenneth Beattie (Lisa), and Alford Beattie (Betty); and daughter, DeEtte Hirsch (Cliff). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marion Rundell (Jeremiah), Robert Perez (Allie), Annie Perez, Linda Beattie, Brittany Beattie (Chris), Ashley Beattie, Amber Hirsch (Lisa), and Kenny Beattie; and many more nieces and nephews. Marion was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
