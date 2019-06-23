Archambeault, Marion "Sally" COHOES Marion "Sally" (Carlo) Archambeault, 76, passed away on June 22, 2019. Sally was born in Schenectady to the late John and Marion (Porter) Carlo on September 10, 1942. She was raised in Clifton Park and graduated from Shenendehowa High School. She married her beloved husband, the late Joseph Archambeault Sr., in 1960, and lived the rest of her life in Cohoes. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Sally worked for the Cohoes City School District and the City of Cohoes in various capacities, serving as the Cohoes City Clerk for 21 years until her retirement in 2002. Sally was an excellent baker, and her date-nut bread became a well-known holiday tradition. She enjoyed N.Y. Mets baseball, and bowling in her later years, but her favorite activity was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Archambeault Sr., in 1989, and is survived by her children, Joseph (Sheila) Archambeault Jr. of Amsterdam, Denise (Stephen) Napier of Cohoes, and Deborah Archambeault of Centerville, Ohio; her grandsons, Stephen (Jeremy Sherman) Napier Jr. of Cohoes, Brian (BreAnn) Napier of Cheyenne, Wyo., Joseph (Leta) Archambeault III of Mechanicville, and Kevin Napier of Ann Arbor, Mich.; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sandra (Neil) Olsen of Ooltewah, Tenn. and Susan (John) Burke of Maitland, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. Sally is also survived by her companion of many years, Steven Melita of Cohoes. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc. 216 Columbia St., Cohoes, with Reverend Nick TeBordo Officiating. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. For condolence page and guest registry visit: www.dufresnefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary