Cassidy, Marion DELMAR Marion Cassidy, 91, passed into eternal life on September 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Marion was the daughter of John and Theresa Hogan. She was a 1948 graduate of St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing. She met Jack, the love of her life, by flirting on a city bus in April they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Marion loved her work as an RN in St. Peter's Emergency Dept. and outpatient clinics, but her greatest joy was the beautiful family life she and Jack created. During their 30 years of retirement, they enjoyed traveling, especially to Australia to visit daughter Jane and her family. The deep and meaningful relationships she cultivated with her grandchildren are a special gift that will live on. Marion was predeceased by her sister Jane. She is survived by her beloved husband Jack; daughters, Joanne (Richard) and Jane (John); sons, Jack, Mike and Dan (Debbie); 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for the family in St. Thomas the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
