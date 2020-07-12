1/
Marion Cucarini
Cucarini, Marion GLENMONT Marion Cucarini, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on July 2, 2020. Born on May 1, 1923, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Berberick; and the sister of the late Francis Berberick Jr. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Merigo Cucarini, with whom she truly found joy. She was the cherished mother of William R. Heath, Barbara (Heath) Macarilla and the late David F. Heath; and adored grandmother of Elizabeth Macarilla, Frank E. Macarilla, William D. Heath, Lisa Te Riele, Kelly Blodgett, and Mark Blodgett. Truly the matriarch of her family, Marion is survived by many loving great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends she made part of her family. Somehow she never seemed to miss a birthday or special event; Marion was devoted above all else to her family and friends. Possessed of remarkable compassion and concern for others, she touched so many lives in her positive unassuming way. Time and again, Marion demonstrated her incredible strength and resilience; she taught through example how to forgive, persevere, and thrive. She was also remarkably fun; she wasn't afraid to be silly, and could always find a reason for joy. Marion knew what it mean to live fully. She danced, she traveled, she swam in the lake at dawn - and she ended nearly every day with a dish of ice cream. Marion delighted in continuously surprising people with her age; she seemed forever young. To know her was to truly love her. To say she will be greatly missed is a colossal understatement. Her family and friends will forever hold her in their hearts. A memorial in celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Marion's name to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
