Baker, Marion Drury CLIFTON PARK Marion Drury Baker, 86 of the Hollandale Apartments, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1933, in Gouverneur, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Colonel Frederic and Muriel Ackerman Drury. She was a graduate of The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam where she received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in music education. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Francis W. "Frank" Baker who died on May 16, 2015. They were married for 52 years. She retired in 1995 from the Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park where she had been a music teacher. Earlier, she had taught in the Mechanicville School District. She was an active member and Cantor for Corpus Christi Church in Ushers for a number of years. Her passions included reading and spending time at her family camp, Drury Point, on Black Lake, N.Y. Most important to Marion was the time spent with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She felt a special closeness to her extended Black Lake cousins. She was a former communicant of All Saints on the Hudson, South Church in Mechanicville. She was the devoted mother of Anne-Marie (Anthony) Barone of Clifton Park, Frederic Drury (Rex) Baker of Trumbull, Conn., and Ellen B. (Shannon) Shine of Clifton Park; sister of the late Frederic Ackerman Drury; cherished grandmother of Ashleigh (David) Bonzerato, Anthony (fiancee, Paige Copeland) Barone, Alexis Shine, Rachael Shine, Victoria Barone and Timothy Shine; sister-in-law of Mary Baker of Canton, Mich., Stephen Lucas of Smithville, N.J., and Michael (Ellen) Baker of Troy. Marion was anxiously awaiting the birth of her twin great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the incredible staff of the Critical Care Unit of St. Peter's Hospital for their expert and compassionate care. The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 in Clifton Park with Deacon Walter A. MacKinnon officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment will be private in St. Paul's Cemetery in Mechanicville at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the at or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.give.bcrf.org For online condolences please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com