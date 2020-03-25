Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Blair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Blair, Marion E. NASSAU Marion E. (Ringer) Blair, 90 of Nassau, entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born on December 17, 1929, to Louis and Charlotte (Marshall) Ringer of Hudson, Marion graduated high school and went on to enjoy a career in nursing for 48 years. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Blair Sr.; the two cherished a loving union for 56 years. She was an active member of the Nassau Grace United Methodist Church and community, carrying on her compassionate and loving work in Outreach and Witness and Crop Walk For Hunger. She also loved politics and served as a president of the Republican Committee for many years. Marion was also an active den mother for over 20 years with the Boy Scouts of America. She enjoyed planning family gatherings and holiday parties, at times with over 70 guests in their home. Marion was in the Red Hatters Club in Hudson and was known as "Lady Marion." She loved her RV camping trips beginning in 1982 in Lake George and retiring in 2018 from Woodland Hills Campground in Austerlitz. She is survived by her eight children, Sharon Calhoun of Florida, Robert F. Blair Jr. of Florida, Charlene (Ron) Eigenbrodt of South Carolina, Wayne (Cindy) Blair of Kinderhook, Kevin (Anita) Blair of Chatham, Jeff Blair of Brunswick, Laurie (Kyle) Shuhart of East Greenbush and Lisa (Daniel) Eames of Florida. Marion also is survived by 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and by her godson, Nathaniel Ringer of Fort Hunter. She was the eldest sibling to Ruth Huntzinker of Ghent, Roger (Liz) Ringer of Fort Hunter and the late Louis Ringer Jr. of California. At this time when social and physical distancing is the safest option for all, the family is respecting the recommendation for services to be limited to immediate family. They will celebrate the beautiful life that Marion lived, with all family and friends who loved her at a more appropriate time. Private interment will take place in the Cemetery of the Maples in East Chatham. Cards may be sent to: The Family of Marion Blair, 33 Clinton St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020

