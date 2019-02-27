Cook, Marion E. WATERFORD Marion E. Cook, 98 of 1st Street, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence. Born and educated in Waterford, she was a lifelong Waterford resident and was the daughter of the late William and Ethel Sickler Burgess. She was a 1939 graduate of Mildred Elley School. Marion had served as director of the Waterford Public Library for a number of years and retired in 1995. She was a former ruling elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterford. She was a life member of the Eastern Star, a member and past president of the Thursday Morning Club, a member of the Waterford Study Club, the Waterford Historical Museum and the Ilium Literary Club. A volunteer at the Leonard Hospital and Samaritan Hospital, Marion had over 5000 hours of service. In 1989 she was named a "Waterford Village Patroon." She was the widow of Arthur B. Cook who died in 1995; and was the mother of Daryll Alison Cook of Waterford; and dear cousin of Margaret Dreier of Hawaii. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday March 4, in the Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford. Interment will be in the Waterford Rural Cemetery.Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday prior to the service from 9:30 - 10 a.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Waterford Public Library Memorial Fund, 117 3rd St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary