Covey, Marion E. HAGERSTOWN, Md. Marion E. Covey, 93, formerly of Feura Bush, died peacefully at her nursing home in Hagerstown, Md. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Ravena on December 10, 1925, she was the daughter of Clarence and Reba Van Wormer. She married Harold C. Covey in 1946. Marion was predeceased by her husband Harold in 1977; brothers, Judd, Clifford and Walter; sisters, Marcella, Edith, and Margarite; longtime companion Bucky Collins; and niece Carol Ward. She is survived by a loving extended family; devoted brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Marion Fazzone of Schenectady; and her son Louis of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. A dedicated homemaker, Marion could often be seen outside tending to her yard and flowers. She was an excellent cook and worked for numerous restaurants and taverns throughout the Albany area, catered private parties, and created many wedding cakes for friends and relatives. Marion had a special fondness for animals, and was employed for several years at the Guilderland Animal Hospital. She was a member of the New Scotland Democratic Women's Club and worked over 20 years for the election board. A graveside service will be held in Onesquethaw Union Cemetery, to be announced. We will miss your bright eyes and sweet smile... The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Coffman's Nursing Home in Hagerstown, Md.



