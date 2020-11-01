Martin, Marion E. AVERILL PARK Marion E. Martin, 81 of Snake Hill Road, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after a short illness. Born on October 3, 1939, in Cohoes and raised in Cohoes, Marion was the daughter of the late David and Marion Charbonneau Chamberlain; and wife of Robert J. Martin. Marion was a graduate of Keveny Academy. She and Bob were married on October 4, 1958, and they had resided on Snake Hill for over 50 years. Marion's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors in addition to her husband include, her daughter Carin M. Martin, and her son David R. Martin both of Averill Park; her sister Marjorie (Michael) Coffey of Saratoga; and her granddaughters, Emma and Claire Teal. At Marion's request there will be no services at this time. For those that wish to remember Marion, her family requests donations in her memory be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com
