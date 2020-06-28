Scorsone, Marion E. TROY Marion E. Scorsone of Troy, N.Y., died peacefully on June 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Deliva) Crispo. Marion was the beloved wife of Albert A. Scorsone who predeceased her in 2003. Marion worked for 33 years as a licensed practical nurse on the pediatric unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy. She really loved helping others and took great pride in her nursing profession. Over those 33 years she touched the lives of countless patients and made lasting friendships with colleagues. Marion was a devout Catholic and a long time parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Troy where she volunteered in their soup kitchen. After their closure she attended St Joseph's Church in Troy. For the past five years she regularly attended St. Anthony's of Padua in Troy with her son and daughter. She loved to grocery shop and enjoyed cooking for her family. Marion is survived by her four children, Frank, Vincent, Albert and MaryGrace Scorsone; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St, Troy, Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.