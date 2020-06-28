Marion E. Scorsone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scorsone, Marion E. TROY Marion E. Scorsone of Troy, N.Y., died peacefully on June 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Deliva) Crispo. Marion was the beloved wife of Albert A. Scorsone who predeceased her in 2003. Marion worked for 33 years as a licensed practical nurse on the pediatric unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy. She really loved helping others and took great pride in her nursing profession. Over those 33 years she touched the lives of countless patients and made lasting friendships with colleagues. Marion was a devout Catholic and a long time parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Troy where she volunteered in their soup kitchen. After their closure she attended St Joseph's Church in Troy. For the past five years she regularly attended St. Anthony's of Padua in Troy with her son and daughter. She loved to grocery shop and enjoyed cooking for her family. Marion is survived by her four children, Frank, Vincent, Albert and MaryGrace Scorsone; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St. Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St, Troy, Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bocketti Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved