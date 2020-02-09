Krug, Marion Elizabeth CLIFTON PARK Marion Elizabeth Krug, age 94, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna Herman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, August Krug; her daughter-in-law, Gail Krug and her youngest son, Gerard Krug. She is survived by her remaining children, William Krug of Clifton Park, Richard Krug (Diane) of East Meadow, N.Y., Kathleen Natale (John) of Fenwick Island, Del., and Patricia Akers (Rick) of Clearwater, Fla. Marion was the beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her selfless devotion to family and her world-famous tickle-tackle back scratches. Formerly of Clifton Park, Marion was an active parishioner at Saint Edward the Confessor Church. She was involved in several Catholic ministries and forged many decades-long relationships, including her dear friends in Renew. In addition to nurturing her faith, she enjoyed playing cards, bingo and watching her favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. Above all, Marion's family will remember her as a no-nonsense matriarch with an uncommonly open heart and mind. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on February 15, in Saint Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice or St. Jude.



