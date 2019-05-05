Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Cohoes, NY
Fitch, Marion F. COHOES Marion F. Fitch, 92, died on May 2, 2019. Born in Cohoes and a lifelong resident, she was daughter of the late Clyde and Palma Durocher Snedecor. She was wife of the late Donald E. Fitch Sr. Marion was employed by Folmsbees for 18 years as a bus monitor. She was a former member of the Cohoes Moose Club. She loved dancing, going to clamsteams, music, listening to Elvis and was an avid bowler. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family. She was mother of David Cole, Linda Lee Davies, Barbara Stark, Margaret Nealand, Donald Fitch Jr., Daniel Fitch and the late Sandra Guilbeault, Dawn Marie Batcher, Cindy Jean Fitch and Raymond Cole. Sister of the late Veronica Fredericks, Carol Cossey, Clyde ( Bucky) Snedecor, Lillian Dame and Lorraine DeVoe. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday from 4-8 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019
