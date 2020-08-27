Bangert, Marion Frances Cross VALATIE Loving mother and Oma, Marion Frances Cross Bangert, 92 years old, of Stockport, joined her husband Joe in eternal peace on August 23, 2020, in Valatie. Marion, along with her twin brother Harold, was born in Kinderhook on January 12, 1928, to Max and Lulu Cross. Marion graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in 1946. She went on to attend SUNY Albany, earning a teaching certificate for cosmetology. She taught cosmetology at Hudson Valley Community College (1966-1969) and BOCES (1969-1972). Marion also became a board-certified cosmetology examiner for the state of New York. A lifelong resident of the Kinderhook area Marion owned her own business Marjo's Salon until 1992. Marion was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Valatie, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Styvesant Falls. She was an active member of the VFW post 9593, holding positions of president, treasurer and secretary during her active time. Marion was also active in the 6th Marine Division auxiliary holding the position of president twice (2000 to 2002 and 2004 to 2006). Marion is survived by her children, Dr. Joseph Bangert Jr. (Elizabeth), Lucretia (Bunny) Altomer (Jack), Lisa Laurange (James) and Karen Hess (Donald). Oma loved and is cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mike Altomer and Dana Blish, (Ryan and Emily), Carrie Ann Kment and Joe Jornov, (Bella and Nicholas), Michelle Wright, Courtney Wright, Jessica Wright (Tyler, Lucas, and Charlotte), Tammy Laurange, Scott and Kathy Laurange (Edward and Dominic), Patrick and Logan McCabe, Shane McCabe, Jeffery and Kaila McCabe (Gabriel and Parker Jane), Joshua and Nicole Hess (Aryanna), Kate and Greg Toma ( Emma and Sophia) Marion was predeceased by her husband of 40 years Joseph Bangert Sr. in 1988; and her brothers, Max and Harold Cross. A private family service will be held in the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie on Saturday, August 29. Marion's burial will follow in the Kinderhook Cemetery, Albany Avenue, Kinderhook. In lieu of flowers, Marion wished donations go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the 6th Marine Division: The Striking Six.