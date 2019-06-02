Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Frances (Eaton) Farley. View Sign Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Parish of Mater Christi 40 Hopewell St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Farley, Marion Frances (Eaton) ALBANY Marion Frances (Eaton) Farley, 85, of Albany, passed into eternal rest at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Marion was born in Troy on October 11, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Enoch and Mary (Gillick) Eaton. Marion graduated from Troy High School in 1951, and was employed for nearly 30 years as a clerk with the New York State Assembly. Marion was a devoted wife and mother, and always placed the needs of her family and friends above her own. Over the course of her life, she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in various sports and activities, and reveled in their accomplishments. Marion was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George A. Farley Jr.; and also her beloved siblings, John Eaton, Donald Eaton, William (Mary Jane) Eaton, Christine (Peter) Molinari, Marilyn (James) McGlynn, Joyce Eaton, Gail (late Paul) Teta, Stewart (late Helen) Eaton, Eugene (Kathleen) Eaton and Diane (late James) Trembly. Marion is survived by her four sons, Kevin Farley of Lake Murray, S.C., Brian Farley of Gloversville, N.Y., Christian Farley of Clifton Park, N.Y. and Daniel Farley of Colonie, N.Y. Marion leaves behind four devoted daughters-in-law, Jeanine, Cindy, Vanessa and Margarita; as well as her cherished grandchildren, Tanya, Kristin, Amanda, Reagan, Joseph, Nicholas and Mia Farley. She is also survived by her adored sister Martha (late Joseph) Bain. Marion is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews; their husbands, wives, children and grandchildren whom she knew and loved very much. The family would like to thank the staffs of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center and Community Hospice for the wonderfully compassionate and loving care Marion received over the past three months. Special thank you to Marion's niece, Kathleen (Bain) Busch and her husband, Robert Busch MD, who both held a special place in Marion's heart and provided invaluable love and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St. in Albany, NY. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave. Albany, NY, Monday evening, June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and if desired, contributions in Marion's name may be made to The Community Hospice, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, NY.







