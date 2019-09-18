Harder-Downes, Marion DELMAR Marion Harder-Downes, 90, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home. She was predeceased by her former husband Robert L. Harder Sr. She was the mother of Robert L. Harder Jr., Linda M. Wolfe, Pamela D. (Olin) Browne, Lisa Harder and Sheila (Joe) Kosakowski. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary's, 10 Lodge St. Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019