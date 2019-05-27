Hanifin, Marion I. COLONIE Marion I. Hanifin, 89, passed away with her loving family by her side on May 25, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge in Clifton Park. The daughter of the late George and Caroline (Vanderheyden) Powell, she was born on September 23, 1929, in Albany. Marion was married to Paul Hanifin for 67 years, before his passing in 2017. Together, they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Marco Island, Fla. Marion was a talented painter and enjoyed doing ceramics. She was an avid bridge player and loved hosting her bridge club at her home. Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Marion is survived by her children, Daniel Hanifin, Cathleen (Robert) Matuzak, Timothy (Valerie) Hanifin; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Steven) Spalten, Clinton "CJ" (Juliana) Hanifin, Stephen Matuzak, Cathleen (Alex) Smith, Mark Hanifin and Rachael Hanifin; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ethan Spalten; her daughter-in-law Linda Hanifin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will also be missed by her dog, Zip. In addition to her husband and parents, Marion was predeceased by her son Brian Hanifin; and her brother, Bert Powell. Marion's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Schuyler Ridge Ensign Point for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, in the Earl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marion's name to , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2019