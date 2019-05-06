Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion J. Krug. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Krug, Marion J. LATHAM Marion J. Krug, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Pines at Glens Falls Nursing Home. Born in Latham on August 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Clothilda Hoffman. Marion was born and raised on the family farm in Latham. After high school she worked as a bank teller at Key Bank in Albany. She retired once she had her first child and became a stay at home mom. She enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, and tending to her garden. She ran a farm stand out of her home selling the freshest veggies in the capital district and built quite an extensive clientele. Marion enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and could always be found with a smile on her face, enjoying a good drink in the company of those she loved. Marion is survived by her two children, Karen (Ken) Medina of Stillwater and Ron (Marcia Albert) Krug of Diamond Point; her grandchildren, Matthew (Shanah) Krug, Andrew (Janice) Krug, Benjamin Medina, and Amanda Medina; and by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her dear husband, Harold Krug, who passed in 2000; her siblings, Fred Hoffman, Ed Hoffman, and Irene Kruse; and by her daughter-in-law, Diane Krug. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A funeral service will be held privately. Those who wish to remember Marion in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Condolence book at







