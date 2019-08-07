Messina, Marion Jane GREEN ACRES, Fla. Marion Jane Messina, born June 3, 1927, known as "Ma" to her daughters and family, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Raised in Troy, N.Y., by Charles and Dorilda (Goyette) Mancino, Marion eventually moved with her daughters, Susan Messina, Joanne (Kingsbury) Messina, Gail (Hibbins) Messina, and Tina Messina, to Niskayuna, N.Y. Marion was a long-time employee of the Freihofer Baking Co., and upon retiring, settled in Florida. She remained there until her death, with her eldest daughter Susan, who was a great help to her. She remained healthy until recently, and for that we are extremely thankful!! Ma was a strong, independent woman with a kind heart who had a soft spot for animals. Marion is survived by her four daughters; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and her two rescued cats. May she rest in peace alongside her parents, Gram and Pop. There will be a Mass in St. Anthony's Church in Troy on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. followed by a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery on Brunswick Road in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019