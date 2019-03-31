Krzykowski, Marion L. SELKIRK Marion L. Krzykowski-Lasher, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 22, 2019. Marion was brought up in Coeymans Hollow the daughter of the late Willis and Lucy Coons. Marion was predeceased by her husbands, Vincent Krzykowski and Howard Lasher. Survivors include her children, Patricia Garrmone, Theresa Albright and Lisa Celello; sisters, Shirley Prostler, Helen Chittenden and Lucy McLaury; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and step-sons and daughters. Marion was also predeceased by her daughter, Marion Buxton; and brothers, Willis, Abe and Peter Coons. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion L. Krzykowski.
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019