Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rubino, Marion L. LATHAM Marion Lois Tacelli Rubino, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, at home in her own bed, with her daughter Linda and her cats by her side. Born in Troy, Marion was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Louise (Cupolo) Tacelli. She was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of St. Patrick's School, and Watervliet High School where she excelled in cheerleading. She worked many jobs over the course of her lifetime, including secretarial work and retail sales. Marion will best be remembered for her love of ice skating and ice dancing; and appeared in several performances at R.P.I. Field House. She had a beautiful singing voice which was featured in performances in several shows in Troy. She was an accomplished tennis player, and was one of the top area players in both singles and doubles, and held sectional rankings in doubles with her daughter Linda. She loved acting and appeared in several productions in area theaters. But perhaps her greatest passion was her love for cats. She and daughter Linda were mother to over twenty cats in a thirty year period. She is survived by three of her fur babies, Sophia Maria Rose, Timmy, and Ursala Louise Anne. She was the widow of the late Michael Angelo Rubino; loving mother of Linda Louise Rubino who never left her side; sister of the late Geraldine "Dini" Farron and Joseph "Bunky" Tacelli; and aunt to several nieces and nephews among who included Russell Farron whom she loved. A prayer service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends are invited and may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. Donations may be made to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211. Visit







