Vale, Marion L. NEW SCOTLAND Marion L. Vale, 97 of New Scotland, passed away peacefully at Hospice on February 9, 2020. Born in Hunterlands, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Atwood and Lovina (Finch) Shufelt. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather Alonzo Cartwright; husband of 61 years, Bernard J. Vane; sister Peg Hallenbeck and brother, Francis Shufelt. Marion is survived by her sisters, Isabella Vincent, and Katherine Cuzdey; brothers, Alonzo and Larry Cartwright; and her brother and sister-in-law, Shirley and Leo Vane; as well as several nieces and nephews. Marion is also survived by her dear sister-in-law and best friend, Arlette Cartwright. A visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Friday, February 14, from 1-3 p.m. with a service immediately following. Interment will be private. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020