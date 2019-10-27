Kantorcik, Marion Pierce INDIAN LAND, S.C. Mrs. Marion Pierce Kantorcik, 99, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at White Oak Manor. She was born on May 21, 1920, in East Worcester, N.Y., a daughter of the late LaRue Pierce and Maggie Palmeter Pierce. She was a long-time resident of Albany. Mrs. Kantorcik is survived by a son, Thomas Kantorcik and his wife, Barbara of Selden, N.Y.; a daughter, Laura Adamyk and her husband, Bernard of Indian Land, S.C.; a sister, Blanche Towner of Ithaca, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Dean Adamyk and his wife, Lisa, Cynthia Stach, Debra Bresette, and Scott Kantorcik; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Stach, Eric Stach, Gordon Bresette and Amanda Kantorcik; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Oliver and Phineas Oliver; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kantorcik was preceded in death by her husband, Frank William Kantorcik; her parents; a granddaughter, Dawn Kantorcik; six brothers and three sisters. A graveside service will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Albany at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2. Those wishing to greet the family, may do so following the service, at Midway Fire Dept., 1956 Central Ave., Albany (across from St. Clare's Church) at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Marion's memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019