Giordano, Marion R. CEDAR HILL Marion R. Giordano, 82 of Cedar Hill, N.Y., passed away at her home on February 13, 2020. Marion was born in Delmar, the daughter of the late Stanton and Florence Loux Frisbee. Marion worked at Robinson's Boutique in Albany, a job she cherished, before starting a family. Marion loved gardening and homemaking. She spent sunny days outside her beautiful home that she transformed with her husband Sal, into a stunning modern ranch surrounded by unique perennial gardens. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore; her brother, Stanton (Sandy) Frisbee Jr.; and her sister, Betty Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Jean) Frisbee; and her sons, Paul (Rita) Giordano and Mark (Mary) Giordano; and her grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Jonathan, Therese, Joseph, Kathryn and John Giordano. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alexander and Charles Giordano. Interment and graveside ceremony will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery in the spring at a date and time to be announced. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020