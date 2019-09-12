Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion R. Reilly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reilly, Marion R. ALBANY Marion R. Reilly, 95, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Albany County Residential Healthcare Facility. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Mildred Decker Thomson. Marion was educated in Albany Catholic Schools. She worked at General Electric in Albany for 40 years. Marion was a communicant and eucharistic minister at Christ the King Church in Westmere. She dearly loved her dogs, especially, Tinker Bell, Blackie, Brindle, Sarah, Millie and Mandy. Marion was the dear wife of the late John P. Reilly; sister of the late Margie MacHaffie; beloved aunt of John F. MacHaffie Jr., Carol Endres Lewin Ng, and Kathy Jubert. The family would like to thank Margaret and her staff at the Albany County Nursing Home for their excellent care of Marion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church (The Knights Chapel), followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Marion in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message for the family, please visit











