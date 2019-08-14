Marion R. Travis

Obituary
Travis, Marion R. MALTA Marion R. Travis, 85 of Malta, passed peacefully on August 11, 2019, at the Troy Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Pitcher Ahearn; and the devoted wife of the late Floyd T. Travis. Mrs. Travis was a graduate of Troy High School, class of '51. She had been employed at the former Cluett-Peabody Company and later as a secretary for Kelly Employment Services in Troy. Survivors include her son, Jerry Cappabianca; sisters, Joan Hansen and Marjorie Ahearn; grandchildren, Michaela and Talia Cappabianca; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019
