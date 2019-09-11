Morin, Marion Ruth OCALA, Fla. Marion Ruth Morin, 100, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Estelle's Hospice in Ocala, Fla., surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. Burg and Ada Gertrude (Kayser) Burg. Marion was a former employee of the New York Telephone Company. Marion resided in Delmar from 1963 to 2007. She was a devout communicant of St. Michael's Chapel in Glenmont. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph A. Morin, who passed away in January of 1992. They were married on July 19, 1947, and had over 44 wonderful years together, enriched by their cherished family to whom they both dedicated their lives to. Marion was the beloved mother of James P. (Margaret) Morin of Ocala, Fla. and Daniel C. (Jacquelyn) Morin of Clearwater Beach, Fla. and Thomas P. (Janette) Morin of Tucson, Ariz. Marion is also survived by many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Chapel, 507 Route 9W, Glenmont. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to St. Michael's Chapel, 507 Route 9W, Glenmont, NY, 12077. Arrangements by Zwack and Sons Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019