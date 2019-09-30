McGuire, Marion T. SLINGERLANDS Marion T. (Smith) McGuire, 83, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. For online condolences and Marion's full obituary please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 30, 2019