Marion T. McGuire

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion T. McGuire.
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Mater Christi Church
40 Hopewell St.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McGuire, Marion T. SLINGERLANDS Marion T. (Smith) McGuire, 83, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. For online condolences and Marion's full obituary please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 30, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.