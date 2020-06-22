Marion Toomey Jaquinto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaquinto, Marion Toomey ALBANY Marion Toomey Jaquinto, 89, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. A lifelong Albany resident, Marion was born on July 1, 1930, to the late William A. and Marion Rose Toomey, Sr. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Jaquinto; her daughter, Kathleen Gilligan; and her brother, Kenneth Toomey. A dedicated mother and sister, Marion enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including holiday gatherings, family barbeques, and summer vacations at Brant Lake. She loved playing games and was always up for a game of cards or a board game, doing crossword puzzles, or, keeping up with technology, an online game of solitaire or mah jong. Marion was an avid reader and enjoyed drawing, painting and ceramics. Marion was a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi (former St. Teresa of Avila) in Albany, a longtime member of Albany Columbiettes Council #173 and was active with the Telephone Pioneers of America. She retired from New York Telephone Company to then enjoy a life of leisure traveling, living winters in Florida and enjoying time with her grandchildren. Marion is survived by her children, Michael (Elizabeth) Jaquinto and Maureen (Richard) Pasquini; brother, William A. (Joanne) Toomey Jr.; sister, Ann (Raymond) Dwyer, San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Carol Toomey; son-in-law James Gilligan; grandchildren, Matthew and Jason Gilligan, Alyssa and Thomas Jaquinto, and Samantha and Timothy Pasquini; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marion's family on Tuesday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 30 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:15 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Marion in a special way may send a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved