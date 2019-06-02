Oliver, Marion V. ALBANY Marion V. Oliver, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a brief illness in Florida. The daughter of the late Claude and Marion (Gruber) Winnie, she was born in Albany but retained close ties to her Winnie ancestry in Schoharie County. She held many jobs in her lifetime but the one that she spoke of most often was working at the Watervliet Arsenal during World War II. In 2015, she was recognized with a lifetime volunteer award. She was a longtime supporter of the troops- sending care packages overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan and she also volunteered for many years at Blessed Sacrament Thrift Store. She loved scratch off tickets, family reunions, casinos, Minekill State Park and visits to Florida. She enjoyed speaking to friends and family about times past. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Howard D. Oliver; her son Douglas Oliver; and her sister Mary Ellen Webber. She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Koonz, Joan (Paul) Wegman Maria (Ken) Frodyma and Marilyn Oliver. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Barbara Stampfli and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019