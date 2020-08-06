Aldrich, Marjorie A. BALLSTON LAKE Marjorie A. Aldrich passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home on Hubbs Road. She was 83. Calling will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Due to current pandemic mandates, social distancing will be observed and face covering will be required by all that attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League. Online remembrances and full obituary at www.chasesmithfamily.com