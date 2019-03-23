Baptiste, Marjorie A. DELMAR Marjorie A. Baptiste, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Marge was born on January 28, 1930 in Bethlehem and was the daughter of the late Frederick B. and Florence Wood. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert J. Baptiste, he passed on August 1, 2014 and a sister, Barbara Gagnon. Marge and Bob enjoyed attending the local fairs, American Indian culture, music, and bike rides on the beach. Marge was a true animal lover. Both her and Bob were very charitable, giving to various groups, including Veterans, animals and children. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the care provided to Marge over the past many years, especially to Cynthia, Bebe and Kimberly. A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Memory Gardens in Colonie. To leave a special message online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019