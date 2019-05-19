Benedict, Marjorie A. ALBANY Marjorie A. Benedict, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, May 10, 2019. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mable Matson of Racine, Wis. In her teens she was a huge fan of big bands, and with her brother Andrew she visited Milwaukee and Chicago to see most of the big bands of the 1940's. After graduating from high school, Marjorie went to visit her father for two weeks in California, but ended up staying and attending college where she received her bachelor's degree. After earning her first master's degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, the family moved to New York state where Marjorie taught French at Emma Willard School, Troy. She received her second master's degree in library science from SUNY Albany and worked there as a librarian until her retirement, at the age of 78. During her tenure at SUNY Albany she authored an extensive bibliography on Canadian author, Gabrielle Roi, which was published by the Library of Congress. Marjorie loved music and theatre and acted in amateur theatre with Slingerlands Players, Albany Civic Theatre and Stockade Players. She also enjoyed trips to Europe and doing arts and crafts, especially quilting. In her final years she developed a neurological disorder which led to her death. Her last days were spent at the Teresian House Nursing Home, where some special people helped make her days better, and lastly, in comfort care at Albany Medical Center, eased by the great compassion and kindness of the nurses and doctors there, and, so fittingly warmed by a quilt sewn by a volunteer. Marjorie is survived by her three children, James Anderson, Jeffrey Veno Anderson and Janet Anderson Provost (Allan). Marjorie was predeceased by their father, Gareth Anderson. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Peter C. Benedict. Marjorie was the loving "Gram" of Brooke Keith (Jeffrey), James T. Anderson, Valerie Provost Cummings (Adam); and great-grandmother of Kyle, Mya, Ayden, Ansley, Henry and Andrew. She is also survived by her nieces, Peggy Matson, Margie Hatton and Janice Wilkinson; and was predeceased by her siblings, Andrew Matson and Helen Hoover; and niece Constance LaCoste. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: Peter and Marjorie Benedict Endowment UAlbany, University Foundation, 1400 Washington Avenue, UAB 200, Albany, NY, 12222. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019