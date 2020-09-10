1/1
Marjorie A. Hill
Hill, Marjorie A. LOUDONVILLE Marjorie A. Hill, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with her loving family by her side at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. She was the daughter of the late Frank Avery and Edna Hammersley Avery. Marjorie was the devoted wife to the late Floyd J. Hill. They were married 65 years after having met at the Watervliet Arsenal where they both worked. Marjorie was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albany. She was active in Home Bureau as well as a 4-H leader and instructor. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her entire family hosting holiday meals. She personally enjoyed painting with watercolors, collecting dolls, creating miniatures, hosting tea parties, doing needlework, and gardening. She also enjoyed researching her family history. Marjorie was a proud member of the Early Engine Club in Schaghticoke. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Joan H. (Eric) Jensen, and Gail H. (the late Bill) Farrell; grandchildren, Laura J. (Kurtis) Habecker, Karen A. (Nathan) Tinsley, Mark O. (Nicole) Ambuhl, Brian J. Ambuhl, and John K. (Susan) Ambuhl; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St., Albany, NY, 12210. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
