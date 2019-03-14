Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie A. Marron. View Sign

Marron, Marjorie A. COLONIE Marjorie A. Marron, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Marge was born in Urbana, Ill. to the late John and Mary Miller on July 25, 1935. Marge was a lifelong, active member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Her passion in life was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe Marron; her children, Linda Swift, and Michael Marron; and her sister, Janet Lowry. She is survived by her children, Gail DeCelle, Carol (Skip) Noxon, Joseph (Kathy) Marron, Maureen Marron, James (Colleen) Marron, and Jeanne Marron; her grandchildren, Anita, Courtney, Dan, Kelly, Kimberly, Catie, John, Kristen, Joe, Nicole, Cindy, Kasey, and Bryanna; her sister, Christine Miller, and her beloved great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, March 18, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie.







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

