Deacon, Marjorie Ann Kirkland AVERILL PARK Marjorie Ann Kirkland Deacon, 87 of Old Rt. 66, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George W. Kirkland and Margaret A. Beattie Kirkland; and wife of the late Reynolds Deacon. She had resided in Averill Park for 42 years and was a graduate of Emma Willard School. She attended the University of Vermont, RPI and received her Bachelor's and two Master's degrees from Russell Sage College. Upon graduating, she worked as a physical therapist for several years. Mrs. Deacon was a retired teacher for the Little Red Schoolhouse on Route 4 in North Greenbush for many years and later worked as a taxpro for H&R Block for 41 years as an enrolled agent. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Deacon-Laird, Averill Park, and Dr. Sandra (Stanley) Bourdon, Withee, Wis.; a son, John (Katherine) Deacon, Sandpoint, Idaho; three grandchildren, Jason (Jaclyn) Laird, Averill Park, Elizabeth Bourdon, Withee, Wis., Margaret Bourdon, Withee, Wis. and Matthew Deacon, Sandpoint, Idaho; a brother, George (Sally) Kirkland, Ocala, Fla.; a sister, Barbara Kirkland, Rainbow Springs, Fla., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, on Wednesday May 1, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Lowenthal officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie Ann Deacon to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019