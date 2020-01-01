Sweitzer, Marjorie Ann RENSSELAER Marjorie Ann Sweitzer, first daughter of Robert H. Sweitzer and Elizabeth V. Donohue Sweitzer, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 28, 2019. Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, with a service at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 52 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Marjorie will be laid to rest near her parents in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020