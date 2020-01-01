Marjorie Ann Sweitzer

Guest Book
  • "Chrissy and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. My..."
    - Shannon Kelley-Borowiec
  • "We are so very sorry to hear of Marjorie's passing. Our..."
    - Mike & Judi Margiotta
  • "To the entire Sweitzer family My heart is broken on the..."
    - Toni (Leone) Madore
  • "To all of Marge's Family: I will always be grateful for..."
    - Mike McNulty
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. John the Evangelist
52 Herrick Street
Rensselaer, NY
View Map
Obituary
Sweitzer, Marjorie Ann RENSSELAER Marjorie Ann Sweitzer, first daughter of Robert H. Sweitzer and Elizabeth V. Donohue Sweitzer, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 28, 2019. Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, with a service at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 52 Herrick St., Rensselaer. Marjorie will be laid to rest near her parents in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
