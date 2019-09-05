|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie B. Irwin.
|
|
Graveside service
View Map
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Irwin, Marjorie B. FEURA BUSH Marjorie B. Irwin, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Albany on August 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold Houck Sr. and Christina (Babcock) Houck. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 39 years Jacob Irwin and four brothers. Marjorie was the owner and operator of Mead's Corners Tavern in Feura Bush for 45 years. She was the most loving, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother any family could have. She was a lifelong member of the Clarksville Community Reformed Church. She enjoyed occasional trips to the Casino, gardening, countless hours taking care of the lawn, entertaining her many grandchildren, long car rides, and just listening. Marjorie's true love was her family and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, David Irwin (Linda), Nancy Quick (Jody Lisa), Lisa Kawczak (Michael) and Diane Swann (Derek); grandchildren, Taran, Amanda, Jacob, Ray, Zachary, Alex, Sarah, Joe, Zack, Michaela, Ben, Dylena and Daryen; great-grandchildren, Austyn, Emerson, Tanner, Robbie, Laine, Cameron, Harper, Thea and Aryianna; siblings, Delores Klink, Donald Houck, Lewis Houck and Louise Irwin; sister-in-law, Lois Donnelly; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 12 p.m. in the Onesquethaw Cemetery, Clarksville. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clarksville Community Reformed Church, P.O. Box F, Clarksville, NY, 12041 or Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY, 12041. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|