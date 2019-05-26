|
|
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
First Presbyterian Church
Dow, Marjorie LATHAM Marjorie Dow, 91, devoted wife of Harry Dow, deceased, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Recently of Jacksonville, Fla., Marge and Harry first moved to Latham, N.Y. in 1954, where they lived most of their next sixty years. Marge and her brother Bill were born in Wilmington, N.C. and moved to Washington, D.C. during the Great Depression, where her father worked for the Government Accounting Office and owned a driving range, and her mother, a graduate of Sophie Newcomb College and the Peabody School of Music, enjoyed a fifty-year career as a private piano teacher. Marge graduated from Roosevelt High School in D.C., the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree, and the State University of New York at Oneonta with a master's in education. Harry and Marge met at the University of Maryland and were married in their senior year on March 19, 1949. Marge was always an active sports enthusiast and could be found shooting baskets or playing baseball in her early years, and later on the golf course with friends and family. She was a five-time women's club champion at Van Schaick Island GC, and she and Harry often played together at home and wherever they traveled. Marge will be best remembered for a rewarding 34-year career in education, mostly as a first grade teacher at Southgate School in the North Colonie School District. She retired in 1993. One of her favorite holidays was Halloween, when parents who she once taught would come trick-or-treating with their children, who she also taught. As a long-time member of the Capitolers, Marge was an accomplished decorative painter. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling with Harry, and, especially, spending holidays and summer vacations with her children and grandchildren. Marge is survived by her son Wayne, of Asheville, N.C., her son Denny and his wife, Diane, of Jacksonville; by her grandsons and their wives, Jeff, Kim, Kevin, and Caroline; and four great-grandchildren, Noelle, Tommy, Nicholas, and Hailey. Marge is also survived by five loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 362 State St., Albany, with interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|