Nold, Marjorie E. REXFORD Marjorie E. Nold, 91, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Marjorie was born in England before immigrating to the United States in 1958. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Walter Nold; her sister Christine Hardisty; and an infant brother Brian Richardson. Marjorie is survived by her children, Carole "Elaine" Wands (Darryl), Linda Jones (Jerald), Gail English, Leslie Walz (Tommy) and Jane Nold-Laurendeau (Phil); her sister Eileen Baker of Hull, England; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren including her youngest great-grandchild, Stella, who she affectionately called "Nana Marge." She is also survived by her very special family, Walter and Brenda Dowling; and nephew, Drew Hardisty. Marjorie will be missed by Elsie, Lydia and Jack who were her dinner companions at Coburg Village. A calling hour will be held on Sunday, June 28, from 12 - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, Toys For Tots and the American Heart Association. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.