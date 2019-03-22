Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Heide. View Sign





Heide, Marjorie ALBANY Marjorie Heide, a lifelong liberal, passed away on March 18, 2019, after a brief bout of flu. Shaped by the depression and World War II, she was born on May 6, 1931, the only child of Tess and George Bernhard. She was one of the smartest people you could ever know. When her two daughters from her first marriage were in junior high and elementary school, this Smith graduate decided to enter grad school. She studied for the GRE's and Miller Analogies Test while watching T.V. on a recliner in her den. Of course she got a perfect score. Marge received two master's degrees from Teacher's College at Columbia, and ultimately rose to become director of human resources at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Marjorie raised her family in Great Neck, Long Island before moving to Manhattan in the 1980's and then to Delray Beach, Fla. Upon the death of her second husband, she begrudgingly moved to the Massry residence last November where she was treated with the utmost of care by Sharon, Allison, Kimberly, Christine, Ebony, DeGama, Merci, and Theresa among others. For that her family will be eternally grateful. Her last hours were overseen by some of the most extraordinary medical practitioners at St. Peter's Hospital, especially the magnificent Dr. Robert Wang, Sati and Dr. Price. These unsung heroes epitomized Hemingway's notion of grace under pressure. She will be missed by her two daughters and their families: Lisa Gordon (Tom), grandson Jack, granddaughter Molly, and Peggy Tally (Bill) and granddaughters, Lila and Serena. All her progeny are engaged in helping professions. What better legacy can there be? Shiva will be observed at the home of Tom and Lisa Gordon on Sunday, March 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019

