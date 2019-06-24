Schmitt, Marjorie J. COLONIE Marjorie J. Schmitt, 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Marjorie was the only daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy Denue. She was the loving wife to John Schmitt. Marjorie graduated from St. Mary's School for the deaf in Buffalo in 1969. She worked for NY State Office of General Services as a keyboard specialist for 23 years. She also worked for Albany Association for the Blind for seven years. She was an active member for the deaf community. Marjorie was a "social butterfly" who loved to talk with people. Marjorie was a member of Jermain Presbyterian Church in Watervliet. She was loving and always good natured. Marjorie is survived by her children, David (Melissa), Sheila (Aimee); her grandson, Keegan; and many loving relatives and friends. Marjorie is predeceased by her good friend, Sheila Glenn of Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Wednesday, June 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. Donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit .NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 24, 2019