Reed, Marjorie L. EAST GREENBUSH Marjorie L. (Braun) Reed, 99, passed away peacefully at Rosewood Nursing Home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Schodack Landing in 1920, she spent the majority of her life there where she met her husband Harold and together raised their family in a home filled with love. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Harold and son Russell. She graduated with honors in the class of '37 from Castleton Union School. She was a very devoted wife and mother and was proud to make this her full-time commitment. She had immeasurable love for her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and cooking. Marjorie was active with the Schodack Landing Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was given the honor of lifetime charter member. Marjorie is survived by her son Randall Reed; grandchildren, Dana Marrer, Nicholas Reed, Cindy Reed, Sandra Johnson, Lisa Johnson, and Glenn Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Keira, Hannah, Nora, Emily, Morgan, Destiny, Sabrina, and Troy; and great-great-grandchildren, Zoeii, Dean, Logan, and Marcello. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Due to ongoing restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.