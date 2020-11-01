1/1
Marjorie M. Forte
Forte, Marjorie M. RENSSELAER Marjorie M. Forte, age 84, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. She was born in Richmondville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Lockwood. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward Forte on August 5, 2020; and her siblings, Clifford Lockwood, Frank Lockwood Jr., Laura Romaine, Rosemary Jennings and Shirley Bortle. Marjorie was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed bingo, camping, casino trips and spending time with her family. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Forte; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Trager, Justin (Lindsay) Wilkinson and Jarrid Wilkinson; great-grandchild, Preston Trager; and a sister, Florence Luby (Jack). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hour on Monday, November 2, from 12 to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
