Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie M. Jensen


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie M. Jensen Obituary
Jensen, Marjorie M. RENSSELAER Marjorie M. Jensen, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. Marjorie was born on May 8, 1929, in Troy, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna D. (Grund) Jensen. She was an administrative secretary for the N.Y.S. Assembly for over 30 years. She was president of the Republican Women of The Legislature, Rensselaer County Republican Club Chairwomen, secretary of Rensselaer County DWI, chairman of Rensselaer City Republican Committee, board member of the Rensselaer County Boys and Girls Club, and a member of the Lutheran Church Women. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Roberts and Richard Jensen. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marjorie's name to Hope Lutheran Church, 470 Winter St., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now