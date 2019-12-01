|
Jensen, Marjorie M. RENSSELAER Marjorie M. Jensen, 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. Marjorie was born on May 8, 1929, in Troy, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna D. (Grund) Jensen. She was an administrative secretary for the N.Y.S. Assembly for over 30 years. She was president of the Republican Women of The Legislature, Rensselaer County Republican Club Chairwomen, secretary of Rensselaer County DWI, chairman of Rensselaer City Republican Committee, board member of the Rensselaer County Boys and Girls Club, and a member of the Lutheran Church Women. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Roberts and Richard Jensen. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marjorie's name to Hope Lutheran Church, 470 Winter St., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019