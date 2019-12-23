Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary









Kelly, Marjorie R. KENSINGTON, Md. Marjorie R. Kelly, 66, passed away on December 13, 2019, after a long illness. Marjorie was born in Troy on July 16, 1953, to Ruth A. Kelly and Joseph F. Kelly, and was the second of three children. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, class of 1971, where she was the senior yearbook editor. She graduated with a B.A. degree in English from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, and attained a M.A. degree in education from the State University of New York at Albany. She was a loving sister to Sue (Carol) of Hudson and Joe (Rebecca) Kelly of Washington, D.C.; devoted niece and namesake of Marjorie J. Powers, Ph.D. of Albany; and a generous aunt to her nephews, Nicholas (Mackenzie) and Sean Kelly, also of Washington, D.C. Marjorie was a career educator in New York State schools and higher education systems for over 30 years. She began her career in the 1970s as a high school English teacher at St. Patrick's High School in Catskill and later at Waterford-Halfmoon High School, where she was an inspiring mentor, coach and yearbook advisor. Marjorie advanced in the educational leadership ranks serving New York State students and communities as an assistant principal at Fallsburg Central School District, as a principal and later superintendent at Schenevus Central School District, and as superintendent of Adirondack Central Schools in Boonville, N.Y. Marjorie continued her focus on education as a superintendent with the Capital Region BOCES and as an administrator with SUNY Adirondack. In her retirement years she was a caregiver for her mother, Ruth, and volunteer with Companions for the Elderly. Shortly after her mother's death, Marjorie was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, corticobasal degeneration. As her health rapidly declined, Marjorie moved to Kensington, Md. to be closer to her brother Joe and his family. There she made many new friends among the residents and caregivers at Kensington Park Senior Living. She enjoyed her time there playing Jeopardy, sharing meals with close friends, singing music of the '70s, and spending time with her rescue dog Dandelion. The family wishes to thank JSSA Hospice of Montgomery County, Md. and the staff of Kensington Park Senior Living for their loving care. Burial services in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy will be determined at a later date. Marjorie was an exceptionally charitable person in her life, providing gifts and support to serve the needs of many. Those wishing to remember Marjorie in a special way, please send memorial contributions to the causes and charities of your choice. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

