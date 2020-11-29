Thurlow, Marjorie Southwick WATERTOWN, Mass. Marjorie Southwick Thurlow, age 92, of Watertown, Mass. and formerly of Slingerlands, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The devoted daughter of the late Antoinette Degenaar Southwick and Calvin Southwick Jr., she was a caring sister and aunt, beloved wife and mother, and cherished Nana. She was predeceased by her brother, Calvin Southwick II; and her sister, Jane Southwick Hansen. Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, John Wesley Thurlow Jr.; and her beloved son, John Wesley Thurlow III. Marjorie was born on July 13, 1928, in Glens Falls. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1946 and attended Albany State Teachers College. A World War II wartime correspondence encouraged by her sister's Marine husband, Franklin J. Hansen, led to Marjorie's 1949 marriage to John Wesley Thurlow Jr., a fellow officer. She graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University in the same year with a certification to teach and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Marjorie was a passionate supporter of the arts. Music was an integral part of her life. Marjorie had a song in her heart and gladly shared her many gifts. She taught piano and led a small choral group at former Camp Cass Juvenile Detention Center in Rensselaerville and served as director of the Albany Business College chorus for a short time. A woman of steadfast faith, she served her church in many ways. Marge and her husband, Wes, were founding members of the Loudonville Presbyterian Church. They moved to Delmar as their family grew where she was a constant presence in her children's lives. Marjorie was their greatest cheerleader, always supporting her children and grandchildren. After moving to Slingerlands in the early 1960s, Marge taught nursery school at the Slingerlands Methodist Cooperative Church Nursery. Marjorie was a ruling Elder and Deaconess in Delmar Presbyterian Church where she was the choir director for many years. She was active in the church's Woman's Club, taught Sunday School, helped with church fair fundraisers, supported local and worldwide missions, and she and Wes loved spending time with their friends in the Couple's Club. Marjorie loved people and she was loved by many. She welcomed thousands of newcomers and new babies to the Tri-Village area as a Welcome Wagon hostess. Later she worked for the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce in membership sales, and they honored Marjorie as Bethlehem Business Person of the Year in 1998. She enjoyed bowling as a member of the Del's Belles Bowling team into her eighties. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, loved animals, and had a great appreciation for the beauty of nature. Marge was an excellent cook, talented seamstress and accomplished knitter. She was a member of the Bethlehem Garden Club and supported women's education through PEO, a woman's philanthropic organization. Marjorie lived by the Golden Rule, and championed equality for all people. She cherished spending time with family and friends at the family cabin on Spring Lake. She delighted in fishing, swimming, and canoeing with her grandchildren. She was kind, well read and intelligent with a wonderful sense of humor. Our mother exemplified true grace. Marjorie was a blessing in many people's lives, especially her family's, who loved her eternal optimism and generous, caring nature. Even amongst the veils of Alzheimer's, her gentle spirit shone through. While she will be forever missed, we are comforted by the fact that she is free. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Christine Thurlow Brenner of Watertown, Mass. and Carol Thurlow Snyder (William) of Lake George; her daughter-in-law, Madeline S. Thurlow of Norton, Mass.; and her four grandchildren: Scott T. Brenner (Lauren) of Mt. Laurel, N.J., Dana C. Brenner of Lutherville, Md., Matthew F. Brenner of Philadelphia, Pa., and Owen W. Snyder of Lake George; and one great-granddaughter, Alexa R. Deissler of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews. A private service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, for the immediate family only due to the COVID-19 pandemic with interment in Albany Rural Cemetery. Reverend Karen Pollan officiated. A celebration of life memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054 or the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011 for the local Northeastern New York Chapter, or your local food bank.