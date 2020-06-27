Marjorie T. Degnan
1923 - 2020
Degnan, Marjorie T. TROY Marjorie T. Degnan, 97 formerly of North Lake Ave, Troy, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. She was born on June 4, 1923 in Troy, to the late Arthur and Marguerite (Chambers) Bernier. She was also predeceased by her brother Arthur "Junie" Bernier, Jr. She was a graduate of Troy High School. After high school, she worked as a secretary at Fitzgerald Brothers Brewing Company, Troy, where she met the love of her life, Jack Degnan, whom she married May 24, 1946, at St. Patrick's Church, Troy. She was the devoted wife of the late Jack Degnan. They enjoyed 72 years of wonderful married life. Bringing a smile to all, Marge was a joy to everyone she met. The most important thing to Marge was family. She was a dedicated mother and "Nan", and treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Timothy and Christine Degnan, Jim and Eileen Degnan. Her grandchildren, Jason (Erin) Degnan, Bridget (Mitchell) Plowman, Caitlin (Adam) Csakai, Jeffrey (Beth) Degnan. Great-grandmother to Jack, Brian, Sophia, Gavin, Max and Stowe Degnan and Alex and Charlotte Csakai. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sr. Frances Patricia Degnan, CSJ and Shirley Degnan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic, Marge was a lifelong communicant of our Lady of Victory Church. The family extends their appreciation and special thanks for the loving care provided by the wonderful staff of the C2 unit and many other Van Rensselaer Manor staff. Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at Our Lady of Victory Church with interment following the Mass at St. Peter's Cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be directed to Van Rensselear Manor Residents Activity Center, in memory of Marjorie Degnan, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Riverview Funeral Home, at 218 Second Ave, Troy, NY. Share your condolences on line at TheRiverview FuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
