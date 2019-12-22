Wilson, Marjorie Voigt SLINGERLANDS Marjorie Voigt Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home at the Beverwyck with her loving family by her side. Born in Lyons, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Thelma (Albrecht) Voigt. Marjorie graduated salutatorian from Newark High School and later attended Syracuse University where she met Wayne, her husband of 64 years. An avid music lover, she supported SPAC, the MacHaydn Theatre and WMHT for many years. Her interests included crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and knitting. She took great pride in her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Predeceased by her loving husband Wayne; she was the devoted mother of Elizabeth Ann (Richard) Nylund of Babylon, James Wilson of Slingerlands, and Nancy Wilson of Rotterdam; proud grandmother of Katharine, Steven and Scott; and great-grandmother of Saoirse. All services will be private. The Wilson family is eternally grateful for the compassionate and loving care given by Albany Community Hospice. Donations in her memory may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019