Witko, Marjorie WATERVLIET Marjorie Witko, 92, died at her home September 20, 2019. Marjorie Jane Witko, daughter of Anna Lynch and William Dillon, was born Marjorie Dillon on August 22, 1927, in Albany. She attended school at Vincentian Institute where she was a member of the dance team, "The Vinettes." She worked for the state of N.Y. as a typist. She married William Shields in 1953 and the two were happily married until his death. They had a single-child, Lynn who they loved dearly. The three spent their years together in New Jersey and returned to Albany living on Euclid Avenue. She remarried in 1998 to Frank Witko and the couple enjoyed 10 years of travel together until she was widowed a second time. Marjorie was an active member of Wolfert's Roost Country Club for many years, enjoying bridge games, golfing (she got a hole in one), and socializing. She volunteered at St. Peter's Hospital, served on the board of trustees at Siena, and was treasurer for her and Bill and later Lynn's business, Ruch Distributors. She loved traveling, spending many winters in her condo in Jupiter Fla. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kristen, Megan, Brian; and by her nephew Patrick and many others who had the fortune to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marjorie's family Tuesday, September 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206, then proceed directly to St. Agnes Cemetery for a short prayer at the grave. Those wishing to remember Marjorie in a special way may send a contribution to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 To leave a message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019