Arras, Mark A. GUILDERLAND Mark A. Arras, 61 of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his residence as a result of heart failure. He was born in Albany and was the beloved son of Patricia A. Arras-Dougherty and the late Ronald J. Arras. Mark was the brother of Karen (David) Coyne, James (Amy) Arras and Michael J. Arras. He was the uncle of Ashley Coyne, Michael and Matthew Arras, Rachel (Corey) Martin, Jessi Rose LaFave and Jonathan (Harmony) Gilman. Mark graduated from Guilderland High School in 1976 and from Schenectady Community College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1976 through 1979. Mark worked in the I.T. field for many years with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Equifax and Siemens. He was the Schenectady franchisee and league operator of American Pool (Billiards) Players Association. Mark was an avid golfer, a car enthusiast and a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mark's family on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Westmere. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to the Hope Club of the Capital Region, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or the in memory of Mark A. Arras. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020